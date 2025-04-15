He Hugged the Chancellor, Receives a $5K Fine

A surprise embrace from a stranger who slipped into Chancellor Olaf Scholz's VIP motorcade at Frankfurt Airport has led to a fine and a driving ban—plus a critical look at the chancellor's security measures. A German court this week fined an unidentified 50-year-old man $5,093 for the 2023 stunt, reports the AP . As the chancellor's convoy neared the airport, the driver simply joined the procession and got through a security barrier despite his ordinary plates. When Scholz exited his limo to board a plane, the man exited his own vehicle, then ran up and hugged him, Politico reported at the time.

The unauthorized hugger apologized in court and said he was on drugs at the time. In addition to the fine, he's barred from driving for more than two years. Scholz was unharmed and "didn't feel threatened at any point," said spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner. The incident, meanwhile, prompted a review of security protocol designed to prevent anything like this from happening again. The case was resolved as Scholz's tenure as chancellor is coming to an end. If all goes as expected, Germany's parliament plans to elect Friedrich Merz as the new chancellor on May 6. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)