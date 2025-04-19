In France, an Odd Fight Over Van Gogh's Last Work

What is not in dispute: Vincent van Gogh's last painting is called Tree Roots, and the actual tree roots he used as a model still exist in the village of Auvers-sur-Oise near Paris. What is very much in dispute: Who owns those roots? As the New York Times explains, the black locust tree to which the roots belong sits on private property but abuts a public road. The homeowners insist the roots belong to them, while the village insists they should be in the public domain. Each accuses the other of jeopardizing the site.