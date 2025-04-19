In France, an Odd Fight Over Van Gogh's Last Work

What is not in dispute: Vincent van Gogh's last painting is called Tree Roots, and the actual tree roots he used as a model still exist in the village of Auvers-sur-Oise near Paris. What is very much in dispute: Who owns those roots? As the New York Times explains, the black locust tree to which the roots belong sits on private property but abuts a public road. The homeowners insist the roots belong to them, while the village insists they should be in the public domain. Each accuses the other of jeopardizing the site.
As of now, the homeowners are winning. Earlier this month, a French court sided in their favor, reports Art News. It's not clear if the village plans to further contest the matter, but Mayor Isabelle Mezieres slammed the ruling on social media: "These roots are not a commodity—they belong to the people of Auvers." The homeowners, Jean-Francois and Helene Serlinger, bought the property before it was determined the famous roots were there, and they now offer private tours. However, they say they don't profit from the enterprise and instead run a nonprofit dedicated to the roots.