After Cruise Began, Miffed Teen Sent Fake Bomb Threat

It's a lesson in how not to vent anger at your girlfriend's family: A Michigan teen has been sentenced to eight months in prison after emailing a bogus bomb threat to a cruise ship that had left port in Miami, reports the AP. Federal prosecutors say Joshua Lowe, 19, was ticked off because the family—with whom he lived—went on the cruise without him and left him to watch the family pets, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office in western Michigan.