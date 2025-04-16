Hunter Biden Whistleblower to Lead IRS

President Trump has named the former IRS investigator who alleged the Justice Department "slow-walked" its investigation of Hunter Biden's tax crimes as acting commissioner of the IRS, per the Wall Street Journal . Whistleblower Gary Shapley becomes the fourth acting IRS commissioner of Trump's second term, though he's only expected to remain in the post until former Missouri congressman Billy Long, Trump's pick for full-time commissioner, is confirmed by the Senate. Shapley was a career supervisory IRS agent when he went to Congress with his claims in 2023. Under the Trump administration, he became deputy chief of IRS criminal investigation, per CNN .

He'll reach the highest rung on the IRS ladder following Melanie Krause's resignation, reportedly over a deal to allow immigration authorities to access the taxpayer information of undocumented immigrants facing deportation. A rep for the Treasury says Shapley "has proven his honesty and devotion to enforcing the law without fear or favor, even at great cost to his own career" and will "be a great asset to the IRS" amid reforms. Though Trump is known to promote allies while "pushing aside career civil servants," Shapley "brings a profile significantly different from any recent commissioner, entering the job without long experience in the senior ranks of the IRS and starting after sharply criticizing the agency from the inside," per the Journal. (More IRS stories.)