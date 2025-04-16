If You're a Child of the '80s, This Reunion Is for You

Unlike on March 24, 1984, the gathering of Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, and Emilio Estevez over the weekend wasn't a forced one. Deadline reports that the old detention crew from The Breakfast Club, the 1985 coming-of-age film, came together at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday for the first time in 40 years , and it proved to be a moving moment for the actors. "I feel really, very emotional and moved to have us all together," said Ringwald, 57, who played snobby Claire Standish, per Today . "This is the first time that Emilio has joined us. We don't have to use the cardboard cutout anymore because he's here."

Estevez, 62, the film's resident jock, Andrew Clark, conceded he's been a stubborn holdout, noting, "I skipped all of my high school reunions, so this just was something that finally I felt I needed to do just for myself. ... This one felt special. It's here in Chicago, where we made the film, obviously the 40th anniversary, and it just felt like it was time." Estevez and others from the film have hooked up at times for various projects—including Sheedy and Estevez's participation in fellow Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy's Brats—but not all five at once.

The movie, which follows a group of five teens with wildly different personalities sent to Saturday morning detention at the fictional Shermer High, became a cult classic of the '80s and helped solidify "Brat Pack" status for the stars. Although all five "delinquents" appeared on the stage in Chicago, one big name was missing: The film's director, John Hughes, died in 2009. Hall, 57, who played social misfit Brian Johnson, explained there won't be a sequel to the film out of respect for the late Hughes, per Parade. Watch the cast interview in full here. (More Molly Ringwald stories.)