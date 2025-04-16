In Iraq, Orange Skies and Inescapable Dust

The UN considers Iraq the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate breakdown due to its heat, droughts, and sandstorms, and the problems caused by that last element were in sharp relief this week. The New York Times and AFP report a serious sandstorm hit central and southern parts of the country, coloring the sky orange and landing nearly 3,750 people in the hospital with respiratory problems. Sharply curtailed visibility meant flights were canceled, and highways near the city of Basra were largely emptied of cars. The Times says it's the worst such storm of 2025 to date, but similar severe sandstorms hit in December and at various points in 2022.