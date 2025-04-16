Warrant: Dallas School Shooter Got in Through Unsecured Door

An armed 17-year-old student slipped into a Dallas high school through an unsecured door on Tuesday, setting off a chain of events that ended with four classmates injured, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday. Per the warrant, surveillance footage captured an unidentified student open the door at Wilmer-Hutchins High School for the suspect, who walked the hallway "until he spotted multiple male students," reports ABC News . He then opened fire indiscriminately and appeared to take a point-blank shot at a student who was not able to run.

The suspect, identified as Tracy Haynes, turned himself in Tuesday night and is being held in Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault mass shooting. His bond is set at $600,000. Three of the four injured male students suffered gunshot wounds; the fourth experienced an unspecified musculoskeletal injury to the lower body, reports the AP. Two of the injured students were discharged from the hospital by Wednesday. The other two are expected to recover, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Christina Smith, assistant police chief for the Dallas Independent School District, said that the firearm did not enter the building during "regular intake time" and that "it was not a failure of our staff, of our protocols, or of the machinery that we have." Smith provided no further details about the weapon's entry or the motive. The Dallas Morning News notes the school employs metal detectors and has a clear backpack policy in place. The high school will be closed for the remainder of the week. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)