DOJ Sues Maine Over Trans Athletes in Girls Sports

President Trump's administration announced a lawsuit Wednesday against Maine's education department for not complying with the government's push to ban transgender athletes in girls sports, escalating a dispute over whether the state is abiding by a federal law that bars discrimination in education based on sex. The AP reports the lawsuit follows weeks of feuding between the Republican administration and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that involved a clash at the White House in which she told the president: "We're going to follow the law, sir. We'll see you in court." More:

Reuters reports that the suit comes five days after the administration attempted to ax the federal funding provided to Maine's public schools and school lunch program over the issue.