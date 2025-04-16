Politics / Maine DOJ Sues Maine Over Trans Athletes in Girls Sports Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the legal action Wednesday By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Apr 16, 2025 8:19 AM CDT Copied President Donald Trump speaks during the Commander-in-Chief trophy presentation to the Navy Midshipman football team in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) See 1 more photo President Trump's administration announced a lawsuit Wednesday against Maine's education department for not complying with the government's push to ban transgender athletes in girls sports, escalating a dispute over whether the state is abiding by a federal law that bars discrimination in education based on sex. The AP reports the lawsuit follows weeks of feuding between the Republican administration and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that involved a clash at the White House in which she told the president: "We're going to follow the law, sir. We'll see you in court." More: Reuters reports that the suit comes five days after the administration attempted to ax the federal funding provided to Maine's public schools and school lunch program over the issue. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the legal action at a news conference in Washington alongside former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has emerged as a public face of the opposition to transgender athletes. Trump's departments of Education and Health and Human Services have said the Maine agency is violating the federal Title IX antidiscrimination law by allowing transgender girls to participate on girls teams. ABC News expects the lawsuit will be "the first in a series of legal challenges brought by the Trump administration," noting that Bondi in February sent warning letters to state officials in Maine, California, and Minnesota ordering them to "comply with federal anti-discrimination laws that require them to keep men out of women's sports." From Bondi: "By prioritizing gender identity over biological reality, Maine's policies deprive girl athletes of fair competition, deny them equal athletic opportunities, and expose them to heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm. ... I met many of these women throughout the past weeks and months, and what they have been through is horrific." (More Maine stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 1 more photo Report an error