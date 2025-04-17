Abrego Garcia 'Will Never Live in the US,' Says Press Secretary

The White House press secretary on Wednesday made it abundantly clear the Trump administration has no intention of "facilitating" Kilmar Ábrego García's return to the US after he was wrongly deported to his native El Salvador, despite the Supreme Court's order to that effect. "If he ever ends up back in the United States, he would immediately be deported again. He will never live in the United States of America," Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing, the BBC reports. Attorney General Pam Bondi similarly doubled down at a press briefing Wednesday, Fox News reports. "He is not coming back to our country," she said. While no court has ordered Abrego Garcia be allowed to live in the US, multiple courts including the nation's highest have ruled that he must be granted due process, which he was not. More: