Russia's Supreme Court Lifts Ban on the Taliban

Russia's highest court on Thursday removed the Taliban's terrorist label and lifted a ban on the Afghan rulers, following a request from the Prosecutor General's office there. The Taliban had been on Russia's list of terror groups since 2003, per the AP . The ruling marks a notable shift after more than 20 years of official isolation and is a diplomatic victory for the Taliban, allowing Russia to further engage with the group.

Taliban delegations have attended forums hosted by Russia, including an economic summit held last year in St. Petersburg, reports Bloomberg. A handful of other nations have also welcomed Taliban reps, including China and Pakistan, although they don't officially recognize the Taliban government. Last year, Russia adopted a law allowing courts to suspend terrorist designations, and Russian officials recently stressed the need to work with the Taliban to help stabilize Afghanistan. In recent years, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan similarly removed the Taliban from their lists of terrorist groups.

Ibraheem Bahiss, a senior analyst with Crisis Group's Asia Program, tells the Washington Post that "beyond making it easier for individuals and businesses to engage with Afghanistan, I am not sure what other major benefit this will have." Still, South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman says that, even though Russia's ruling isn't necessarily earth-shattering—not many nations have officially designated the Taliban as a terror group anyway—it's a PR win of sorts for the organization. "The court decision is a legitimacy-boosting outcome they can leverage to point to international acceptance of their rule," Kugelman notes.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Their takeover came as US and NATO troops withdrew after two decades of war. Since then, the Taliban have imposed restrictions on women and girls. Women are barred from most jobs and public spaces, and girls are banned from education beyond the sixth grade. Check out a deeper dive by the nonpartisan Carnegie Endowment think tank last year on why Russia may be intent on legalizing the Taliban. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)