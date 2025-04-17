Homeless Man Hits $1M Jackpot

A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket went to a person who not only "deserved it," but "actually needed it," according to the manager of the California store where the ticket was sold. The unnamed winner, a regular customer at Sandy's Deli-Liquor in San Luis Obispo, is homeless, manager Wilson Samaan tells the Los Angeles Times . While the man, seen here , declined to speak to reporters, Samaan "couldn't contain his joy for the customer during an interview," per the Times. "I was so excited—even more than him," Samaan tells the outlet. "He's a good person, he deserves every penny" and can now afford a house. "He scratched it and is like: 'Oh my god, is that real?'" Samaan tells KSBY . "He's like: 'Man, I'm not homeless anymore!'"

Samaan says he's gotten to know the customer, whom he trusts to watch over the store when he has to be out of sight. He says he once offered the man a job, but a bad knee prevents him from doing the required manual labor. "He said he's not going to waste the second chance he got gifted, so he's gonna buy a car and a small house," Samaan tells the Times. "Then the rest of the money, he's going to invest or find a business." The California Lottery has yet to announce the winner, as its claims and vetting process is still ongoing, but it confirms a $1 million Triple Red 777 game was sold this month at Sandy's Deli-Liquor. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2.047 million. Five of 13 top prizes remain unclaimed. (More uplifting news stories.)