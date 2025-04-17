4 Dead in Italy Cable Car Crash

A cable car carrying tourists crashed south of Naples after its cable snapped Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring one, officials say. The accident occurred at Monte Faito in Castellammare di Stabia, just a week after the cable car's seasonal reopening, the AP reports. The attraction is known for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples. According to reports in Italian media, a cable snapped while the car was over a steep drop. Fog and high winds have hampered rescue operations.

Authorities say another cable car was on the line at the time, but it was near the town and all 16 passengers were rescued safely, Deutsche Welle reports. "The emergency brake downstream worked but clearly not the one on the cabin that was about to reach the the top of the hill," the mayor of Castellammare di Stabia said, per the BBC. The mayor said there are regular safety checks on the cable line, which runs for almost 2 miles from the town to the top of the 3,600-foot mountain. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)