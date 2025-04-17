Supreme Court to Review Order Ending Birthright Citizenship

Arguments on whether the Trump administration can enforce the executive order that would end birthright citizenship will be heard by the Supreme Court next month. The court announced Thursday that the pause placed on its enactment by lower courts, which the administration wants lifted or limited, will remain in effect until the hearing on May 15, the New York Times reports. Legal scholars of all stripes have long considered the Constitution's 14th Amendment to confer automatic citizenship on almost anyone born in the US, per NBC News, and court rulings have endorsed that view.