UnitedHealth Just Had Its Worst Day This Century

Most US stocks rose on Thursday, but the worst drop for UnitedHealth Group in more than quarter of a century kept Wall Street in check.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.1%, to 5,282.70. Three-quarters of the stocks within the index climbed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 527.16 points, or 1.3%, to 39,142.23.

The Nasdaq composite fell 20.71 points, or 0.1%, to 16,286.45.

The Dow's drop was almost entirely because UnitedHealth Group plunged 22.4% to its worst loss since 1998 after a weaker-than-expected profit report, the AP reports. UnitedHealth slashed its forecast for financial results this year. It was surprised by how much care its Medicare Advantage customers were getting from doctors and outpatient services, which was above the company's expectations.