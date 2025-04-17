Federal Grand Jury Returns 4-Count Indictment of Mangione

Luigi Mangione was indicted on four counts Thursday by a grand jury in New York on a federal murder charge in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The indictment means that the federal grand jury found probable cause to charge Mangione in the December slaying, the New York Times reports. The charges include two counts of stalking and a firearms count. The process makes Mangione eligible for the death penalty if convicted, per the AP, which US Attorney General Pam Bondi already has promised to pursue.
The indictment added no new charges to the ones unsealed by prosecutors months ago. Mangione, 26, already pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of murder and terrorism, per CNN. He's in federal custody in Brooklyn, though the prosecution in state court is to be held first. As of Thursday, Mangione's fundraising page online for his legal defense showed donations of more than $900,000, per the Times.