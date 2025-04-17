Federal Grand Jury Returns 4-Count Indictment of Mangione

Luigi Mangione was indicted on four counts Thursday by a grand jury in New York on a federal murder charge in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The indictment means that the federal grand jury found probable cause to charge Mangione in the December slaying, the New York Times reports. The charges include two counts of stalking and a firearms count. The process makes Mangione eligible for the death penalty if convicted, per the AP, which US Attorney General Pam Bondi already has promised to pursue.