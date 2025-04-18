Trump May Be Preparing Push to Fire Fed Chief

President Trump's remark Thursday that Jerome Powell's "termination cannot come fast enough" came after months of private discussions about firing the Federal Reserve chief, sources tell the Wall Street Journal . The sources say Trump, in private meetings at Mar-a-Lago, has talked about replacing Powell with former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, one of the people he interviewed in 2017 before selecting Powell as Fed chairman. The sources say Warsh appears confident that he will become Fed chief after Powell's term expires in May next year, but he has advised against trying to fire Powell before then. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also argued against trying to fire Powell, who was appointed to a second four-year term by former President Biden in 2021.

Earlier this week, Bessent described the Fed's independence on monetary policy as "a jewel box that's got to be preserved," reports Reuters. No president has ever tried to remove a Fed chief before their term is up, and Trump's next moves might depend on how the Supreme Court rules in a Justice Department challenge to the court's ruling in the 1935 "Humphrey's Executor" case, which shields officials at independent agencies from being fired without cause, the Journal reports. Economists argue that independence from political control makes it easier for a Fed leader to take unpopular steps to fight inflation. In the 1970s, inflation soared after the Fed complied with Richard Nixon's demand to keep interest rates low ahead of the 1972 election.

Powell said Wednesday that he wants to see how Trump's policies, including tariffs, affect inflation before any big moves are made on interest rates. In remarks at the White House Thursday, Trump claimed there is "no inflation" and slammed Powell for not lowering interest rates fast enough, the AP reports. "If I want him out, he'll be out of there real fast, believe me," Trump said. "I'm not happy with him." After Trump's election win in November, however, Powell said he wouldn't resign if Trump asked him to, adding that firing him is "not permitted under the law." The Journal notes that there would be "little practical benefit" for Trump if he tried to fire Powell, because Powell would probably remain in charge at the Fed during litigation that would likely last until his term was up.