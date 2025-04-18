He Wrote the Note in '76. 2 Brothers Just Found the Bottle

It took nearly 50 years, but a Massachusetts teen's message in a bottle has finally made landfall, about 1,300 miles away. UPI reports that Peter Thompson's note in a Pepsi bottle—written in 1976, when he was 14 and taking a junior high oceanography class in West Newbury—made its way down the East Coast over the decades, ending up on the sands of a remote Bahamian island.

Beachcombing brothers Clint and Evan Buffington were exploring that shoreline a few weeks ago when "all of a sudden, I hear my walkie-talkie crackle to life, and my brother says something like, 'You're not going to believe what I just found,'" Clint Buffington tells WCVB. Inside the bottle was "no romance, no pirate treasure map," Buffington notes in an Instagram post. But "there's way more going on with this message than you could ever imagine just by reading it!"

Buffington says he and his sibling hope that, "wherever [Thompson] is today, he still has that 14-year-old dreamer inside him, full of curiosity!" In fact, the brothers were so curious about the message's sender that they took to social media, tracked him down, and gave him a ring. Thompson says he doesn't remember writing the message, though he does remember taking that oceanography class. "It's amazing. It's almost 50 years later, so it's a surprise," Thompson tells WCVB, which notes that the brothers hope to get the letter back to him in person at some point. This isn't the first message in a bottle found by the Buffingtons, incidentally. (More message in a bottle stories.)