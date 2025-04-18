Hogg Takes Flak for Plan to Replace Older Democrats

David Hogg was elected as one of five vice chairs of the Democratic National Committee earlier this year after promising to win back young voters who had drifted to the GOP—but some Democrats are angry about what he has planned. The 25-year-old says a separate group he heads, Leaders We Deserve, will spend $20 million in primary battles in safe Democratic districts to combat a culture of "seniority politics" and elect younger lawmakers who will take on President Trump more effectively.

"People say they want change in the Democratic Party, but really they want change so long as it doesn't potentially endanger their position of power," Hogg told the New York Times this week. "That's not actually wanting change. That's selfishness." "This is going to anger a lot of people," he said of the effort, predicting there would be a smear campaign against him.