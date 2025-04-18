Actor Osment: I'm 'Horrified' by My Behavior

The headlines just got a little worse for actor Haley Joel Osment. After his arrest earlier this month for alleged public intoxication at a California ski resort, the 37-year-old has been charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct, reports People . But maybe more troubling: Police bodycam footage shows Osment hurling nasty insults—including the anti-semitic slur of "k--e"—at the arresting officers, per the New York Post . He also refers to them as "Nazis," repeatedly identifies himself as an "American" when asked for his name, and warns the officers they are making a mistake with the arrest.

"I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior," Osment says in a newly released statement. "Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner." He added that the "past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place," a reference to the loss of his home in Altadena, California, in January to the Eaton fire. "But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage—I've let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don't ask for anyone's forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake." (More Haley Joel Osment stories.)