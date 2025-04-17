Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication

Haley Joel Osment is trouble with the law again. The 37-year-old actor, whose breakout role came as a child in The Sixth Sense, was arrested at a ski resort in California earlier this month for alleged public intoxication, reports TMZ. Osment has not yet been charged over the April 8 incident at Mammoth Mountain, and it's up to the district attorney in Mono County to decide whether to move forward with the case. A police media release described him as an "unruly skier," per USA Today.
Osment was in possession of an "unidentified controlled substance" when arrested, and authorities were awaiting test results to determine what it is, per People. Osment has a few other blemishes on his record: He was charged with drunken driving in 2006, at age 18, and pleaded no contest; in 2018, police were summoned to break up an argument at a Las Vegas airport, and they described the actor as an "unruly passenger," per USA Today. (More Haley Joel Osment stories.)