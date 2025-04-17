Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication

Haley Joel Osment is trouble with the law again. The 37-year-old actor, whose breakout role came as a child in The Sixth Sense, was arrested at a ski resort in California earlier this month for alleged public intoxication, reports TMZ. Osment has not yet been charged over the April 8 incident at Mammoth Mountain, and it's up to the district attorney in Mono County to decide whether to move forward with the case. A police media release described him as an "unruly skier," per USA Today.