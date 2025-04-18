Politics / Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Layoffs Blocked at Agency That Protects Consumers Plan to gut Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is on hold pending hearing By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Apr 18, 2025 1:02 PM CDT Copied A security officer works inside of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau building headquarters Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) A federal judge who blocked President Trump's administration from dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ruled Friday that the bureau can't go forward immediately with plans to fire hundreds of employees. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she is "deeply concerned" that Trump administration officials aren't complying with her earlier order that maintains the bureau's existence until she rules on the merits of a lawsuit seeking to preserve it, the AP reports. During a hearing, Jackson said she will bar officials from carrying out any mass firings or cutting off employees' access to bureau computer systems on Friday. Jackson scheduled a hearing on April 28 to hear testimony from officials who were working on the reduction in force, or RIF, procedures. "I'm willing to resolve it quickly, but I'm not going to let this RIF go forward until I have," she said. Roughly 1,500 employees are slated to be cut, leaving around 200 people at the agency, which monitors banks and other lenders. According to government figures, it has returned $21 billion to defrauded consumers through refunds and debt cancellation, the New York Times reports. An appeals court said last Friday that layoff notices could be sent "to employees whom defendants have determined, after a particularized assessment, to be unnecessary to the performance of defendants' statutory duties." On Thursday, the day many employees received layoff notices, the National Treasury Employees Union asked a federal judge to step in by arguing that officials were violating the order, the AP reports. "It is unfathomable that cutting the Bureau's staff by 90 percent in just 24 hours, with no notice to people to prepare for that elimination, would not 'interfere with the performance' of its statutory duties, to say nothing of the implausibility of the defendants having made a 'particularized assessment' of each employee's role in the three-and-a-half business days since the court of appeals imposed that requirement," the union wrote. Elizabeth Bond, who received her termination notice while on maternity leave, tells the New York Times that she was "heartbroken" to learn her entire team was being cut. "No one will be protecting consumers and looking out for their best interests," she says. Bond says her team would have had part of the oversight responsibility if Elon Musk, who made cutting the agency a DOGE priority, adds a peer-to-peer payment service to X. (More Consumer Financial Protection Bureau stories.) Report an error