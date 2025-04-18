Indie Band Drummer Faces Child Pornography Charges

It's a rough development for an acclaimed indie band out of Canada: Drummer Joe Seiders of the New Pornographers has been charged with possession of child pornography and with filming at least one boy using a public restroom, reports the Guardian . The 44-year-old was arrested earlier this month after two incidents in California, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. In the first from April 7, an 11-year-old boy reported that a man followed him into a restroom at a fast-food restaurant and filmed him using a phone. Two days later, an employee at the same restaurant spotted a man following boys into the restroom and called deputies, who arrested Seiders.

Authorities also searched the home of Seiders, who has been charged with possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy, reports Page Six. He is being held on $1 million bail, and the sheriff's office is looking for more potential victims. Seiders had been with the New Pornographers since 2014, but the band quickly dropped him. "Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders—and we have immediately severed all ties with him," the group posted on Instagram. One of the bigger names in the group is Neko Case, with "Challengers" and "Whiteout Conditions" among its songs. (More child sex abuse stories.)