Trump Plan Would Slash, Remake State Department

An executive order has been prepared for President Trump's signature that mandates "a disciplined reorganization" for the State Department, which would include closing embassies around the world, dropping offices working on climate and refugee issues, and nearly shutting down its work involving Africa. The 16-page proposal says it's intended to "streamline mission delivery" and cut "waste, fraud and abuse," reports the New York Times, which has a copy of the draft. It sets a deadline for the changes of Oct. 1. On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X that the Times account is "fake news."