1932 Vampire Film With 2 Michael B. Jordans Is No. 1

Sinners bounces Minecraft from top spot
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 20, 2025 12:00 PM CDT
Sinners Bounces Minecraft From Top Spot
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Michael B. Jordan, foreground from left, Michael B. Jordan and Omar Benson Miller in a scene from "Sinners."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Brand names, not filmmakers or stars, are said to rule the box office these days. But Ryan Coogler's Sinners, led by twin Michael B. Jordans, proved a bloody exception to modern movie rules, launching with $45.6 million in ticket sales in US and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Warner Bros. release, which cost about $90 million to produce, was a bold gamble on originality—albeit with genre elements—and one of the most bankable American directors in Coogler, the AP reports. The Creed and Black Panther director wrote and produced Sinners, a 1932-set vampire movie about bootlegging brothers (both played by Jordan) who open a juke joint in their Mississippi hometown.

A Minecraft Movie, the year's biggest Hollywood hit, followed close behind, collecting $41.3 million in its third week of release. The film, which Warner Bros. co-produced with Legendary Pictures, has amassed $720.8 million worldwide. Angel Studios' The King of Kings, an animated tale of Jesus' life aimed at Christian audiences, capitalized on the Easter weekend, grossing $17.2 million in its second week of release. That was nearly equal to its opening weekend ($19.1 million), and brought The King of Kings to a domestic total of $45.3 million. Bleecker Street's The Wedding Banquet, Andrew Ahn's reimagining of Ang Lee's 1993 queer comedy of errors, opened on 1,142 North American screens with $922,906 in ticket sales. The Wedding Banquet was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Sinners, $45.6 million.
  2. A Minecraft Movie, $41.3 million.
  3. The King of Kings, $17.3 million.
  4. The Amateur, $7.2 million.
  5. Warfare, $4.9 million.
  6. Drop, $3.4 million.
  7. Colorful Stage: The Movie, $2.8 million.
  8. Pride & Prejudice, $2.7 million.
  9. The Chosen: Last Supper, $1.8 million.
  10. Snow White, $1.2 million.
(More box office stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X