1932 Vampire Film With 2 Michael B. Jordans Is No. 1

Brand names, not filmmakers or stars, are said to rule the box office these days. But Ryan Coogler's Sinners, led by twin Michael B. Jordans, proved a bloody exception to modern movie rules, launching with $45.6 million in ticket sales in US and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Warner Bros. release, which cost about $90 million to produce, was a bold gamble on originality—albeit with genre elements—and one of the most bankable American directors in Coogler, the AP reports. The Creed and Black Panther director wrote and produced Sinners, a 1932-set vampire movie about bootlegging brothers (both played by Jordan) who open a juke joint in their Mississippi hometown.

A Minecraft Movie, the year's biggest Hollywood hit, followed close behind, collecting $41.3 million in its third week of release. The film, which Warner Bros. co-produced with Legendary Pictures, has amassed $720.8 million worldwide. Angel Studios' The King of Kings, an animated tale of Jesus' life aimed at Christian audiences, capitalized on the Easter weekend, grossing $17.2 million in its second week of release. That was nearly equal to its opening weekend ($19.1 million), and brought The King of Kings to a domestic total of $45.3 million. Bleecker Street's The Wedding Banquet, Andrew Ahn's reimagining of Ang Lee's 1993 queer comedy of errors, opened on 1,142 North American screens with $922,906 in ticket sales. The Wedding Banquet was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival.

