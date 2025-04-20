Pope Has Easter Meeting With JD Vance

Pontiff also makes a surprise trip in the popemobile
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 20, 2025 7:36 AM CDT
Pope Meets With Vance, Makes Easter Cameo
Pope Francis receives US Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025. At center is the head of the papal houshold, Bishop Leonardo Sapienza.   (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Vice President JD Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings, after they got into a long-distance tangle over the Trump administration's migrant deportation plans. The Vatican said they met for a few minutes at the papal residence in Vatican City "to exchange Easter greetings," per the AP. Vance's office said that they met, but provided no further details. In all, Vance's motorcade was on Vatican territory for 17 minutes. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, and the pope have tangled sharply over migration and the Trump administration's plans to deport migrants en masse. Francis has made caring for migrants a hallmark of his papacy.

  • Easter cameo: Francis didn't celebrate Easter mass as he recovers from pneumonia, but the 88-year-old emerged from his convalescence to bless the thousands of people in St. Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza. He stopped occasionally to bless babies brought up to him.
  • "Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!" Francis said, his voice sounding stronger than it has since his hospitalization. Viva il Papa!" (Long live the pope), "Bravo!" the crowd shouted as Francis looped through the square in his open-topped popemobile.


