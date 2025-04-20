Pope Has Easter Meeting With JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings, after they got into a long-distance tangle over the Trump administration's migrant deportation plans. The Vatican said they met for a few minutes at the papal residence in Vatican City "to exchange Easter greetings," per the AP. Vance's office said that they met, but provided no further details. In all, Vance's motorcade was on Vatican territory for 17 minutes. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, and the pope have tangled sharply over migration and the Trump administration's plans to deport migrants en masse. Francis has made caring for migrants a hallmark of his papacy.