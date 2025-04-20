Zelensky Slams Putin Over Shelling Amid Truce

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of violating the temporary ceasefire
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 20, 2025 8:05 AM CDT
Zelensky: We Got Shelled Despite Easter Truce
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attend the Orthodox Easter service at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 19, 2025.   (Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Sunday of creating a false appearance of honoring an Easter ceasefire, saying Moscow continued to launch attacks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral temporary truce. "As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on X, per the AP.

Despite Putin's declaration of an Easter ceasefire on Saturday, Zelensky said Sunday morning that Ukrainian forces had recorded 59 instances of Russian shelling and five assaults by units along the front line, as well as dozens of drone strikes. "In practice, either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favorable PR coverage," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday that Ukrainian forces launched overnight attacks in the Donetsk region despite the ceasefire, and had sent 48 drones into Russian territory. According to the ministry, there were "dead and wounded among the civilian population," without giving details. It claimed Russian troops had strictly observed the ceasefire.

