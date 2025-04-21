Nancy Mace Shares Video of Herself Cursing Out Constituent

In a video shared by none other than Nancy Mace herself, the congresswoman can be heard cussing out a constituent. "Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off—and I won't be backing down," she posted. "I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me." Per the Daily Beast , the man asked the South Carolina lawmaker when she'd be holding her next town hall. She replied, per Fox News , "I've already done one, I'll do plenty more," leading the man to say, "It's a simple question." He later called her a "disgrace," and told her she'd soon be voted out of office.

Mace accused him of "harassing" her, then told him she voted for gay marriage twice. "What does that have to do with me? Do you think everything about me has to do with gay marriage?" he asked, prompting her to respond, "I do, absolutely." She then told him he could have attended "over a dozen" town halls last year. "Where were you the year before that, or the year before that? Because you people on the left are crazy, you're absolutely f---ing crazy," she said. "You are and get out of my face, goodbye. F--- you." She went on, "Get the f--- out of my face, now. F--- you. You couldn't take me on, baby. Stay the f--- away from me." (Mace, known for repeatedly shouting an anti-trans slur during a House hearing, recently accused a man who shook her hand of assaulting her.)