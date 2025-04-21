Lioness Enters Home, Kills Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died in a rare lion attack on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. A lioness attacked the girl at a residential compound on a ranch next to Nairobi National Park, which lies just six miles from the city center, on Saturday, per the BBC and CBS News. An official with the Kenya Wildlife Service said the lion had jumped over a makeshift fence before entering a home and attacking the girl in front of another teenager, who alerted authorities, reports CNN. Rangers followed tracks to the nearby Mbagathi River, where they discovered the girl's remains. The lion has not been found, though search teams and traps have been deployed.