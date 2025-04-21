DHL Halts High-Value Shipments to US

Tighter customs checks and tariff changes trigger global shipping delays
Posted Apr 21, 2025 9:55 AM CDT
A DHL delivery truck passes a company facility Oct. 20, 2020, in New York.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Shoppers and sellers are bracing for delivery upheaval as DHL Express halts most high-value shipments to the US, blaming tougher customs rules linked to President Trump's latest tariffs. The company will suspend shipments worth more than $800 to US consumers starting Monday, citing a surge in customs paperwork, per the BBC. It said business-to-business deliveries will continue but may be delayed. Shipments under $800, which can be sent to the US with minimal checks, will still be delivered.

The previous threshold for minimal paperwork was $2,500. DHL said the change "has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock." Its announcement came shortly after Hongkong Post announced it would stop sending small-value parcels to the US by sea, citing what it said were abusive US tariffs. Fast-fashion retailers Shein and Temu have said they will increase prices in response to tariffs and the removal of the "de minimis" exemption, which previously allowed packages valued under $800 to enter the US free of duty and taxes. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

