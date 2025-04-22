US / Anti-Defamation League ADL Reports Record High Antisemitic Assaults Group catalogs more than 9K, with more than half tied to Israeli policies By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Apr 22, 2025 8:39 AM CDT Copied A demonstrator flashes a victory sign through a torn image of the Israeli flag during the annual anti-Israeli Quds Day in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) The Anti-Defamation League is reporting another record total of antisemitic incidents across the US, and it sees a growing connection to criticism of Israel: The ADL logged a record 9,354 incidents in 2024, up 5% from last year's previous record, reports USA Today. 5,422, or 58%, were connected to Israel's policies, the first time more than half of incidents were in this category. Incidents over the last two years have been fueled in particular by opposition to Israel's military action in Gaza. It's the fourth year in a row the previous year's record has been broken, notes the Times of Israel. The 2024 total is up 344% from five years ago, per the AP. 196 of last year's incidents were categorized as assaults. None were fatal. 2,606 were classified as vandalism, with swastikas present in nearly 40% of them. 647 bomb threats, mostly against synagogues, were recorded. Incidents were recorded in every state, with over 10% of them occurring in New York City. "This horrifying level of antisemitism should never be accepted and yet, as our data shows, it has become a persistent and grim reality for American Jewish communities," said Jonathan Greenblatt, the organization's CEO. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) Report an error