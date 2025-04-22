Dick Van Dyke Talks Oscar Plans, Having Much Younger Wife

Most people retire in their 60s, but 99-year-old Dick Van Dyke has other plans. The last few years have seen Van Dyke involved in a Malibu car crash and make Emmy history , and the Mary Poppins actor is now talking about his next possible move: vying for an Oscar. "I love what I do for a living," he told People , noting he's open to starring in a new show or film. Not only open to it—he wants to excel at his next gig. "I've got one of everything except [an] Oscar," Van Dyke said.

"He needs an Oscar," his wife, 53-year-old Arlene Silver, added. The magazine notes that Van Dyke is just that one Academy Award shy of EGOT status: In addition to his Daytime Emmy for a guest star role on Days of Our Lives, Van Dyke, who turns 100 on Dec. 13, has also won a Grammy for his contributions to the Mary Poppins soundtrack, as well as a Tony for Bye Bye Birdie. "Oh, yeah!" Van Dyke exclaimed when asked if an EGOT is something he'd be interested in, though he conceded that "I'm too old to travel and all that."

"You will get one," Silver assured him. USA Today notes that Van Dyke's relationship with his wife began in 2006, when they first met at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she was working as a makeup artist, though he had a longtime partner, Michelle Triola, at the time. "I had no idea she was half my age," he told Entertainment Tonight of Silver last year, per Page Six. Silver and Van Dyke started dating in 2009, after Triola died of lung cancer, and they wed in 2012. "Everybody said it wouldn't work," Van Dyke tells People of their nearly 50-year age gap. But "it's like eerie how well it works." Silver adds: "We just care about each other so much." (More Dick Van Dyke stories.)