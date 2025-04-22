Amid State Department Cuts, a New Bureau Emerges

Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled a massive overhaul of the State Department on Tuesday, with plans to reduce staff in the US by 15% while closing and consolidating more than 100 bureaus worldwide. The reorganization plan, announced by Rubio on social media and detailed in documents obtained by the AP, is the latest effort by the White House to reimagine US foreign policy and scale back the size of the federal government.

"We cannot win the battle for the 21st century with bloated bureaucracy that stifles innovation and misallocates scarce resources," Rubio wrote in a department-wide email.

Plans include consolidating 734 bureaus and offices to 602 as well as transitioning 137 offices "to another location within the Department to increase efficiency," according to a fact sheet. But many questions about the logistics of such changes were yet to be answered.

The Washington Post spots a rare expansion amid the cutbacks—creation of a new Bureau of Emerging Threats to focus on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.