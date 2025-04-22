Vatican Shares Photos of Pope in Open Casket

Pope Francis' body lay at rest in the chapel of his residence in Vatican City on Tuesday, not far from the papal apartments, now sealed with wax. It's a tradition in the period known as "sede vacante" or "empty seat," marking the transition between pontiffs. This week will be dedicated to honoring Francis, formerly known as Jorge Bergoglio. On Wednesday, the coffin in which his body lies with hands holding a rosary will be taken the short distance from Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter's Basilica, where mourners will be allowed to visit and pay their respects over three days, per the New York Times.