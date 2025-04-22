Vatican Shares Photos of Pope in Open Casket

Mourners can pay their respects at St. Peter's Basilica before Saturday's funeral
Posted Apr 22, 2025 8:57 AM CDT
Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, left, prays in front of the body of Pope Francis laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025.   (Vatican Media via AP, HO)

Pope Francis' body lay at rest in the chapel of his residence in Vatican City on Tuesday, not far from the papal apartments, now sealed with wax. It's a tradition in the period known as "sede vacante" or "empty seat," marking the transition between pontiffs. This week will be dedicated to honoring Francis, formerly known as Jorge Bergoglio. On Wednesday, the coffin in which his body lies with hands holding a rosary will be taken the short distance from Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter's Basilica, where mourners will be allowed to visit and pay their respects over three days, per the New York Times.

In a break with tradition, the pope's coffin will not be raised on a pedestal and "there will be no private viewing for cardinals, at Pope Francis's request," per the BBC. On Saturday, a funeral will be held in front of the basilica, presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals. President Trump has said he will be among the world leaders to attend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are also expected, per the BBC. (More Pope Francis stories.)

