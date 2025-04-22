This Is One of the Stranger News Interviews We've Seen

Reporters seeking witness statements about a carjacking in Australia got that and a lot more in interviewing identical twin sisters. Bridgette and Paula Powers, dressed in matching outfits, spoke in unison for a full minute uninterrupted as they told 7NEWS how their mother ran to help after seeing the carjacked vehicle roll over on (where else?) Steve Irwin Way. "One guy, he was up there with our mom," the sisters said together. "And he goes, 'Run, he's got a gun!' Oh, our hearts started to pound. I said, 'Mom, where's mom?'"

The sisters then recounted how their mother had checked on the bloodied carjacker, who threatened to shoot her, per NBC News. "Mom distracted him to make him look the other way," the twins said, again in unison. "Mom ran into the bush behind the fence and the guy goes to her, 'I'll find you and I'll shoot you.'" Thankfully, their mother escaped unharmed. The interview, meanwhile, stunned 7NEWS Queensland's viewers and spread to X, where it was viewed more than 1 million times in less than 24 hours.

"Australia can't be real," said one user. "This is the kind of scene you couldn't script, characters you couldn't invent." According to NBC, the twins have been "local celebrities for years" as wildlife rescuers who once worked with the late Steve Irwin. Dubbed the Twinnies, the sisters previously told Australia's ABC News that they match their clothes deliberately but speak in unison naturally. "Our brains must think alike at the same time," they said in 2021, adding that changing their way of speaking "doesn't feel right to us at all." (More Australia stories.)