Hundreds Arrested Defying Ban on Pro-Palestinian Group

London police arrested 365 people on Saturday after supporters of the recently banned group Palestine Action gathered in Parliament Square to protest the new law prohibiting public support for the organization. The demonstration drew more than 500 people, some displaying signs backing Palestine Action, which Parliament outlawed last month after activists broke into an air force base and damaged military aircraft to protest UK support for Israel's actions in Gaza. Authorities said the demonstrators intended to be arrested in large numbers to test the law's practicality and strain police resources, the AP reports.

Many demonstrators simultaneously unveiled handwritten signs saying: "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action," per the BBC. Police said those holding placards expressing support for the organization were either arrested or were in the process of being detained. Many of them received street bail. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators later marched to Downing Street, where more rallies, including some demanding the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, were scheduled. London is expecting multiple protests over the weekend.

One demonstrator told the BBC: "If they ban Palestine Action, what other group is next? Until we're just no longer allowed to protest anything. That's the opposite of democracy." Another said: "I believe in freedom of speech. What this government is trying to do is deeply authoritarian. And it's extremely dangerous." On Saturday evening, the home secretary reiterated the decision to ban Palestine Action, per the Guardian. "Many people may not yet know the reality of this organization, but the assessments are very clear—this is not a nonviolent organization," Yvette Cooper said. "UK national security and public safety must always be our top priority."