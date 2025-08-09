France Sends Crews to Keep Fatal Wildfire From Reigniting

About 1,400 firefighters were deployed Saturday in France's southern Aude region to prevent the country's largest wildfire in decades from reigniting, as all residents were allowed to return to their homes. Aude prefect Christian Pouget said the fire has been contained since Thursday after burning more than 62 square miles this week in the wooded region, known for its wineries, the AP reports. All roads have been reopened, but authorities issued a strict ban on accessing the forest, Pouget said at a news conference on Saturday. "The fight is continuing, firefighters are still working on (fire) reignition," he said.