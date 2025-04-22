Bessent: Trade War With China Is Not 'Sustainable'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a Tuesday speech that the ongoing tariffs showdown against China is unsustainable and expects a "de-escalation" in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
- But in a private speech in Washington for JPMorgan Chase, Bessent also cautioned that talks between the United States and China had yet to formally start, the AP reports, citing "two people familiar with the remarks who insisted on anonymity to discuss them." Trump has placed import taxes of 145% on China, which has countered with 125% tariffs on US goods. "I do say China is going to be a slog in terms of the negotiations," Bessent said, according to a transcript obtained by the AP. "Neither side thinks the status quo is sustainable." Stocks rose after Bloomberg initially reported Bessent's remarks.