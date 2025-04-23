Oregon College Softball Player, Coach Killed in Crash

Oregon police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a community college softball player and coach Friday. Jonathan Dowdy faces charges of manslaughter, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He is currently being held at the Coos County Jail. Police say Dowdy, driving his pickup truck, crossed a center line and collided with a bus Friday night, the AP reports. Onboard the bus were 10 members of the Umpqua Community College softball team.

Head coach Jami Strinz, 46, who was driving the bus, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Kiley Jones, a 19-year-old freshman from Nampa, Idaho, was declared dead at the scene. Jones played first base for the college team. The other eight bus occupants sustained moderate to serious injuries. Dowdy was also injured and taken to a hospital prior to his arrest, KGW reports.

Of Strinz and Jones, the president of the college said in a statement, "These individuals were cherished members of our campus—an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones." The state's governor also expressed condolences on social media, saying her "heart aches" for the community. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)