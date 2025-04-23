States Ask Court to Declare Trump Tariffs Illegal

States opposed to President Trump's tariffs are taking the administration to court. A coalition of a dozen states, most of them led by Democrats, filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a federal court to declare the tariffs illegal, CNBC reports. The lawsuit was filed in the US Court of International Trade in New York.

The lawsuit "argues that Congress has not granted the president the authority to impose these tariffs and therefore the administration violated the law by imposing them through executive orders, social media posts, and agency orders," New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said in a statement.