California's Suit Against Trump Tariffs Is Unusual in 2 Ways

"President Trump's unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom—and so he is suing on behalf of the state. The suit, announced Wednesday, will argue that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which Trump relied on to put the tariffs in place, does not give him the power to impose tariffs on goods imported into the US without Congress' consent. Trump is the first president to ever impose tariffs under the act. The New York Times reports California wants the tariffs to be deemed unlawful and that federal agents be prevented from enforcing them. More: