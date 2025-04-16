California's Suit Against Trump Tariffs Is Unusual in 2 Ways

Gov. Gavin Newsom is serving as the face of the suit, and the state is going it alone
Posted Apr 16, 2025 7:49 AM CDT
California, World's 5th Largest Economy, to Sue Over Tariffs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised 2024-25 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 10, 2024.   (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

"President Trump's unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom—and so he is suing on behalf of the state. The suit, announced Wednesday, will argue that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which Trump relied on to put the tariffs in place, does not give him the power to impose tariffs on goods imported into the US without Congress' consent. Trump is the first president to ever impose tariffs under the act. The New York Times reports California wants the tariffs to be deemed unlawful and that federal agents be prevented from enforcing them. More:

  • A 'lead role' for Newsom: The Los Angeles Times reports the case "marks the first time Newsom has taken a lead role in any of the now 15 lawsuits that California has filed against the current Trump administration, signaling a potential departure from his more reserved approach to the president during Trump's second term." State Attorney General Rob Bonta has previously been the face of the suits.
  • Another unusual aspect: Politico calls this suit a "notable ... unilateral challenge," pointing out that Bonta has previously coordinated suits against the Trump administration with other blue states. That the state is going it alone "underscor[es] the singular importance of the issue in California."
  • By the numbers: The state's chief trade partners are China, Mexico, and Canada, and the state stands to lose billions under the tariffs. California's two-way trade clocked in at about $675 billion in 2024. The Guardian reports California is considered to have the fifth largest economy in the world. The state is also America's biggest importer and its No. 2 exporter behind Texas.
