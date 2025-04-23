Chicago Fire Captain Dies in Line of Duty

A routine call on Chicago's west side led to the death of a veteran fire captain and father of four Chicago Fire Department Captain David Meyer, 54, died early Wednesday while responding to a garage fire. The fire was reported just after 4am, and a mayday alarm was called minutes later. Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the garage collapsed during salvage and overhaul operations, Fox News reports. Meyer was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. "It had to be a roofing beam, there's nothing there except a few crossbeams in the roof, so something got him from above," fire department spokesman Larry Langford said, per the Chicago Sun-Times .

Meyer was a 28-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. "He spent most of his career on the west side of Chicago in busy firehouses, doing what he loved to do," CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said. "Please keep us all in your prayers. This is unfortunate. It's one of those things. We go to work every day, and we never know if we're going to come home."

The Sun-Times reports that Nance-Holt appeared to wipe away a tear as she noted the department had no line-of-duty deaths last year. "We got through last year, and now here we are again, thinking that we escaped that," she said. Losing a "brother or sister" in the fire department, is "life-changing," she said. "It's a family member, it's not just a co-worker." Meyer is survived by his parents, wife, three daughters, and one son. University of Iowa police assisted one of Meyer's daughters to return home quickly. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)