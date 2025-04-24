Durbin Sets Off High-Stakes Succession Fight

Sen. Dick Durbin announced Wednesday that he won't seek reelection next year, meaning the No. 2 position in Democratic Senate leadership will be open for the first time in more than 20 years. The Illinois senator has been the Democratic Senate whip since 2005, and insiders tell Punchbowl News that the race to succeed Durbin is being viewed as a proxy fight to determine who will lead the caucus after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer retires.

Contenders. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Patty Murray of Washington are seen as the main contenders to replace Durbin as whip, sources tell the Hill. The sources say Schatz is seen as the front-runner because as the chief deputy whip, he is already performing some of the whip's duties.