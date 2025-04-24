Durbin Sets Off High-Stakes Succession Fight

Senator's departure will open up No. 2 spot in Democratic leadership for first time since 2005
Posted Apr 24, 2025 2:12 PM CDT
Durbin Sets Off 3 Succession Battles
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during a news conference regarding President Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.   (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Sen. Dick Durbin announced Wednesday that he won't seek reelection next year, meaning the No. 2 position in Democratic Senate leadership will be open for the first time in more than 20 years. The Illinois senator has been the Democratic Senate whip since 2005, and insiders tell Punchbowl News that the race to succeed Durbin is being viewed as a proxy fight to determine who will lead the caucus after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer retires.

  • Contenders. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Patty Murray of Washington are seen as the main contenders to replace Durbin as whip, sources tell the Hill. The sources say Schatz is seen as the front-runner because as the chief deputy whip, he is already performing some of the whip's duties.

  • Booker likely to stay out of the race. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey—a 55-year-old considered a "young gun" among Senate Democrats—has the No. 4 position in Senate leadership, but his close friendship with Schatz means he is unlikely to challenge him, the Hill's sources say, leaving Klobuchar, who holds the No. 3 position, as Schatz's strongest rival.
  • More succession battles. Durbin's announcement has set off two other "high-stakes Democratic succession fights," per Punchbowl News, with multiple House Democrats and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton expected to seek his Senate seat. Durbin's departure will also open up the top Democratic spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
  • A "generational shift." Durbin, 80, has served in the Senate since 1996. The Washington Post describes his departure as part of a "coming generational shift" in the Senate, where the median age is 65. Rep. Lauren Underwood, the youngest of the House Democrats expected to run in the Illinois primary, is 38.
  • "I know it's time to pass the torch." "In my heart, I know it's time to pass the torch," Durbin said in the video announcing his decision. In an interview with the New York Times, he said he views President Trump as a threat to democracy and it's hard to step away from the fight, but there are "good people on the bench ready to serve, and they can fight this fight just as effectively as I can." "It's been a long and challenging decision process," he said of retiring. "But I've been around the Senate long enough to realize that whatever your area of major interest in the Senate, you're always going to minor in aging."
