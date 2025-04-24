Politics / President Trump Rulings on Sanctuary Cities, Elections Go Against Trump Federal judges hand defeats to the White House By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Apr 24, 2025 1:43 PM CDT Copied President Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) DEI isn't the only issue on which President Trump lost a court fight on Thursday. Two more of note: Sanctuary cities: A federal judge in California barred the Trump administration from denying or conditioning the use of federal funds to "sanctuary" jurisdictions, saying that portions of Trump's executive orders were unconstitutional. US District Judge William Orrick issued the injunction sought by San Francisco and more than a dozen other municipalities that limit cooperation with federal immigration efforts. Read the full story via AP. Elections: A federal judge in New York blocked the Trump administration from immediately enacting certain changes to how federal elections are run, including adding a proof-of-citizenship requirement to the federal voter registration form, per the AP. Trump had called for that and other sweeping changes to in an executive order signed in March, arguing the US "fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections" that exist in other countries. US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sided with voting rights groups and Democrats to grant a preliminary injunction to stop the citizenship requirement from moving forward while the lawsuit plays out. (More President Trump stories.) Report an error