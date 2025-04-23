Dick Durbin Won't Seek Reelection

Dick Durbin, the 80-year-old Democratic Illinois senator who's served in Congress for more than four decades, has announced he won't seek reelection in 2026, reports the New York Times . It's another blow for Senate Democrats, who have thus far seen Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Gary Peters of Michigan, and Tina Smith of Minnesota all announce that they're retiring. Durbin, however, is Senate's longtime No. 2 and the biggest name to drop out so far. He's considered a liberal stalwart, having shepherded the career of fellow Illinois Sen. Barack Obama and lobbied hard on issues like immigration, anti-smoking laws, and the criminal justice system.

The Times notes that his retirement "will immediately touch off a crowded competition for a rare Senate vacancy in his solidly blue state." The AP similarly foresees "a flurry of activity among a scrum of would-be successors" in both parties, but it notes that the state has elected a Republican to the Senate just twice since 1984. Durbin himself doesn't seem worried about the seat going to the GOP, telling the Times, "I have to be honest about this. There are good people in the wings, good people on the bench ready to serve, and they can fight this fight just as effectively as I can. There comes a point where you have to face reality that this is the time to leave for me." Tammy Duckworth will now become the senior senator from Illinois. (More Dick Durbin stories.)