'80s Rock Star Pulled Over by 'Good Guy Cop'

John Waite might be past the peak of his '80s rock star fame, but he still gets recognized by a lot of people—including the sheriff's deputies who pulled him and his band over in Kansas. "It's not every day our Deputies get to pull over cool guys," the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook Friday. "Sergeant Justin Rugg pulled over a vehicle who happened to have John Waite and his band in there headed to Dodge City tonight to play a show," the sheriff's office said, adding: "Yes, Sergeant Rugg was excited!! In his own words 'I'm not even on cloud 9, I'm on like cloud 12.'"