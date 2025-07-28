'80s Rock Star Pulled Over by 'Good Guy Cop'

John Waite might be past the peak of his '80s rock star fame, but he still gets recognized by a lot of people—including the sheriff's deputies who pulled him and his band over in Kansas. "It's not every day our Deputies get to pull over cool guys," the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook Friday. "Sergeant Justin Rugg pulled over a vehicle who happened to have John Waite and his band in there headed to Dodge City tonight to play a show," the sheriff's office said, adding: "Yes, Sergeant Rugg was excited!! In his own words 'I'm not even on cloud 9, I'm on like cloud 12.'"
Rugg is a longtime fan of Waite, who posed for a photo with the sergeant, KWCH reports. "Pulled over for speeding. Good guy cop," Waite said in a Facebook post after the Friday night concert. The English singer, who was in the Babys and supergroup Bad English, is best known for his 1984 solo hit "Missing You." His US tour runs through November and will head to California next, the Hill reports.