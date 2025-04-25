Trump Administration Sues Sanctuary City After Arrests

The Trump administration is suing the City of Rochester, New York, over its policies as a "sanctuary city," saying they violate the US Constitution by deliberately impeding immigration enforcement. Rochester elected leaders had said local police officers violated city policy prohibiting their involvement in immigration activities when they assisted Border Patrol at a traffic stop last month and helped handcuff the vehicle's occupants. "To most Americans, that would look like law enforcement at its finest," the lawsuit said, the AP reports. "But not to those leading the city of Rochester."

The filing in US District Court seeks to have the upstate New York city's policies declared invalid. The lawsuit was filed Thursday, the same day that a federal judge in California barred the Trump administration from denying funds to sanctuary jurisdictions. Rochester established itself as a sanctuary city in 1986 and reaffirmed the designation during President Trump's first term with a unanimous City Council vote. The 2017 resolution says police "shall not engage in certain activities solely for the purpose of enforcing federal immigration laws, including not inquiring about the immigration status" of crime victims or witnesses unless needed for a criminal investigation. It also prohibits city employees from assisting in federal immigration enforcement. Rochester sits less than 10 miles from Lake Ontario, which straddles the US-Canadian border.

In a statement Friday, Rochester officials called the policies "legally sound" and said they would "hold the federal government to task and ensure that it does not commandeer local resources in violation of the Constitution's Tenth Amendment." The statement added that, "On its face, the complaint is an exercise in political theater, not legal practice." The legal action stemmed from a March 24 traffic stop, during which police officers responded to an emergency request for backup from Border Patrol. Rochester police are permitted to respond to such requests to keep the scene safe, Mayor Malik Evans said, but the officers should not have engaged in the enforcement of immigration laws. "From what I understand, officers on scene verbally directed the occupants to get out of the vehicle and assisted in placing handcuffs on them," Evans said two days later. He said that every police officer would receive more training on the policy.