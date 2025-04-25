Santos Got 7 Years. Will He Get a Trump Pardon?

A federal judge disregarded pleas for leniency and imposed a seven-year sentence on ousted congressman George Santos on fraud charges Friday. Now, one question in circulation is whether the short-lived GOP lawmaker and strong backer of President Trump might be in line for a pardon. Coverage:

When asked by Perez Hilton earlier this month whether he would request a pardon from Trump if he got years in prison, Santos responded, "You bet your sweet a-- I would," reports the Daily Beast.

But Santos was far more measured when talking to the New York Times earlier this week. In fact, he seemed to say exactly the opposite. "The president knows my predicament. It's not like it's a secret," he said. "If the president thinks I'm worthy of any level of clemency that is bestowed upon him, he can go ahead and do it, but for me to seek a pardon is to deny accountability and responsibility."

He similarly told NY1 that he had not reached out to Trump. "I believe in the process. I believe that also the president is aware of my situation." He added, per NBC News, "If he feels like I'm worthy of a commutation or of clemency or whatever the case is, he can make that decision." Trump himself has not addressed the possibility.