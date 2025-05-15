Trump: No Peace 'Until Putin and I Get Together'

Thursday might have been a big day in the quest for Russia-Ukraine peace, but Vladimir Putin opted to skip direct talks in Turkey. He sent a mid-level delegation instead, which Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed as "decorative," reports Reuters. Putin's decision ended any hope of a quick breakthrough, as President Trump acknowledged:

"Look, nothing's going to happen until Putin and I get together. OK?" Trump told a BBC reporter amid his Mideast trip. "He wasn't going if I wasn't there, and I don't believe anything's going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together, but we're going to have to get it solved because too many people are dying."