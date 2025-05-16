Student Busts Teacher Using AI, Demands Tuition Refund

Her course syllabus forbade the use of artificial intelligence, which is why Northeastern student Ella Stapleton was surprised to discover that the instructor in her organizational behavior class earlier this year was using ChatGPT to shape lessons. "He's telling us not to use it, and then he's using it himself," Stapleton tells the New York Times. Stapleton did more than complain—she requested a tuition refund of $8,000. The school denied the refund request, but the Times uses the example to frame a bigger story: More and more college instructors, who once fretted about their students' use of AI, are using the tools themselves.