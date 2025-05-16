Student Busts Teacher Using AI, Demands Tuition Refund

Her course syllabus forbade the use of artificial intelligence, which is why Northeastern student Ella Stapleton was surprised to discover that the instructor in her organizational behavior class earlier this year was using ChatGPT to shape lessons. "He's telling us not to use it, and then he's using it himself," Stapleton tells the New York Times. Stapleton did more than complain—she requested a tuition refund of $8,000. The school denied the refund request, but the Times uses the example to frame a bigger story: More and more college instructors, who once fretted about their students' use of AI, are using the tools themselves.
- "Oh, how the tables have turned," writes Kashmir Hill. "Now students are complaining on sites like Rate My Professors about their instructors' overreliance on A.I. and scrutinizing course materials for words ChatGPT tends to overuse, like 'crucial' and 'delve.' In addition to calling out hypocrisy, they make a financial argument: They are paying, often quite a lot, to be taught by humans, not an algorithm that they, too, could consult for free."
The school's larger AI policy doesn't outright prohibit the use of AI, but it says students and professors must "provide appropriate attribution" when using it, notes Fortune. In the Northeastern case, Stapleton's professor sheepishly fesses up to the Times and sees a silver lining. "I'm all about teaching," he says. "If my experience can be something people can learn from, then, OK, that's my happy spot." (More artificial intelligence stories.)