Mexican Ship's Brooklyn Bridge Accident Has Turned Fatal

Two crew members aboard a Mexican navy ship on a goodwill tour are dead after the vessel struck the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday. The training ship Cuauhtemoc was carrying 277 people when it hit the bridge about 8:20pm, snapping three masts and leaving some sailors trapped in harnesses above the deck, reports the AP. About 20 remain hospitalized, including several in critical condition. The vessel lost power before the crash, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a social media post, per the New York Times.